CarMax Has Some Big Questions to Answer for Investors on Friday

Despite strong selling conditions in the used car industry, CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has failed to impress investors lately. The used car retailer's stock is underperforming the market so far in 2022 and is down over 43% from highs set in November 2021.Part of the problem is that the used car giant is prioritizing market share gains over earnings right now. Wall Street had been hoping that CarMax instead would capitalize on soaring industry prices to raise its profitability.The chain's upcoming earnings report will help show whether that strategy has been the right approach to maximize CarMax's long-term returns. With that in mind, let's preview the earnings report due out on Friday, June 24.