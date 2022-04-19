|
19.04.2022 14:49:03
CarMax Is Betting That Lower Prices Will Drive Market-Share Gains
CarMax (NYSE: KMX) recently raised its long-term growth outlook after the company gained market share in the expanding used car industry last year. Yet the stock price fell immediately following the fourth-quarter earnings announcement and remains far below the market's return so far in 2022.That gap can be explained by the company's decision to prioritize market-share growth over short-term profits. Rather than boosting profitability by capitalizing on historically high used-car prices, CarMax is instead seeking to gain market share by keeping its prices low when compared to rivals.Let's take a closer look at why that approach might pay off for shareholders.Continue reading
