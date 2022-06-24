Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.06.2022 12:50:00

CarMax Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today reported results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2022.

Highlights:

  • Enabled online self-progression capabilities for all of our retail customers.
  • Net revenues of $9.3 billion, up 21.0% compared with the prior year first quarter.
  • Sold 427,257 units through our combined retail and wholesale channels, down 5.5% versus the prior year first quarter.
    • Retail used unit sales declined 11.0% to 240,950 vehicles, and comparable store used unit sales declined 12.7%.
    • Wholesale units increased 2.7% to 186,307 vehicles.
  • Bought 362,280 vehicles from consumers and dealers, up 6.2% versus last year’s first quarter.
    • 345,216 of these vehicles were from consumers, up 3.0% over last year’s record results.
    • 17,064 of these vehicles were through MaxOffer, our digital appraisal product for dealers, up 183.4% over last year’s first quarter.
  • Gross profit per retail used unit of $2,339, an increase of $134 versus the prior year’s first quarter, and gross profit per wholesale unit of $1,029, consistent with last year’s first quarter.
  • CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) income of $204.5 million, a 15.4% year-over-year decline as the $82.2 million swing in the provision for loan losses, reflecting a more normalized environment, outweighed the effects of robust growth in CAF’s net interest margin and average managed receivables. Net interest margin improved to 7.5% of average managed receivables, up from 6.9% in the prior year’s first quarter.
  • Net earnings per diluted share of $1.56, down from a record $2.63 a year ago.
    • While the decline in used sales was a key contributor, net earnings were also negatively impacted by the year-over-year swing in the provision for loan losses and a $22.2 million unrealized gain on investment in last year’s first quarter.

CEO Commentary:

"While the used vehicle market environment was challenging in the first quarter, we continued to make progress on the key strategic priorities that enable CarMax to grow profitable market share, now and into the future,” said Bill Nash, president and chief executive officer. "For the past several years, our priorities and investments have focused on building a leading e-commerce platform that integrates buying and selling cars with our best-in-class store experience. All of our retail customers are now able to transact online on their own. We will now turn our efforts to further improving the experience for customers and associates by focusing on the seamlessness of our online and in-store offerings.”

First Quarter Business Performance Review:

Sales. Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 427,257, a decrease of 5.5% from the prior year’s first quarter. Online retail sales(1) accounted for 11% of retail unit sales, compared with 8% in the first quarter of last year. Revenue from online transactions(2), including retail and wholesale unit sales, was $2.9 billion, or approximately 31% of net revenues, compared with 24% of net revenues in last year’s first quarter.

Total retail used vehicle unit sales declined 11.0% to 240,950 and comparable store used unit sales declined 12.7% from the prior year’s first quarter. We believe a number of macroeconomic factors weighed on our first quarter unit sales performance, including the lapping of stimulus benefits paid in the prior year period; widespread inflationary pressures, including challenges to vehicle affordability; and waning consumer confidence. Total retail used vehicle revenues increased 13.9% compared with the prior year’s first quarter due to an increase in the average retail selling price, which rose approximately $6,300 per unit, or 28.0%, partially offset by the decrease in retail used units sold. The increase in average retail selling price largely reflected higher vehicle acquisition costs resulting from strong wholesale industry valuations.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales increased 2.7% to 186,307 versus the prior year’s first quarter as we rolled over last year’s nationwide launch of our instant offer appraisal product on carmax.com. Wholesale volume was negatively impacted by a calendar shift, which reduced auction volume when compared to the prior year as well as our decision to shift some units from wholesale to retail to meet consumer demand for lower priced vehicles. Total wholesale revenues increased 54.0% compared with the prior year’s first quarter due to the average wholesale selling price rising by more than $3,700 per unit, or 51.3%, together with the increase in wholesale units sold.

Other sales and revenues rose 8.9% compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022, representing an increase of $14.7 million. The increase was largely driven by the consolidation of Edmunds as of June 1, 2021, as well as improvements in net third-party finance income resulting from lower Tier 3 originations. The increase was partially offset by a $17.7 million decline in extended protection plan (EPP) revenues largely reflecting the decline in retail unit sales, as well as the divestiture of our remaining new car franchise in fiscal 2022.

Gross Profit. Total gross profit was $875.4 million, down 5.3% versus last year’s first quarter. Retail used vehicle gross profit declined 5.6%, reflecting the combined effects of the decline in retail unit sales and an improvement in the related gross profit per unit, which rose $134 to $2,339.

Wholesale vehicle gross profit increased 3.1% versus the prior year’s quarter, reflecting the continued growth in wholesale unit volume and a slight increase in the related gross profit per unit, which rose $4 to $1,029.

Other gross profit declined 15.1% largely reflecting a reduction in service department margins and EPP revenues, partially offset by the consolidation of Edmunds and the improvement in net third-party finance income. Service margins declined primarily due to the deleverage resulting from the decline in retail unit sales and also due to inflationary pressures.

SG&A. Compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022, SG&A expenses increased 18.5% to $656.7 million. Contributing factors included the effect of increases in staffing and wage pressures over the past year, investments to advance our technology platforms and strategic initiatives as well as growth related costs, increases in advertising expenses and the consolidation of Edmunds. Partially offsetting these items was a reduction in share-based compensation, which largely reflected changes in the company’s share price. SG&A as a percent of gross profit was 75.0%, versus 59.9% in the prior year’s first quarter driven by the expenses noted above, combined with the decrease in sales volume.

CarMax Auto Finance.(3) CAF income decreased 15.4% to $204.5 million, driven by an $82.2 million year- over-year swing in the provision for loan losses. This year’s provision was more normalized to the pre-pandemic environment at $57.8 million compared to $24.4 million of income in the prior year’s first quarter due to favorable loan loss performance. This provision impact outweighed the effects of the robust growth in CAF’s net interest margin and average managed receivables.

As of May 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was 2.85% of ending managed receivables, up from 2.77% as of February 28, 2022. The increase in the allowance percentage primarily reflected the effect of the previously disclosed expansion of Tier 2 and Tier 3 originations within CAF’s portfolio.

CAF’s total interest margin percentage, which represents the spread between interest and fees charged to consumers and our funding costs, improved to 7.5% of average managed receivables from 6.9% in the prior year’s first quarter, due to lower funding costs with additional support from our hedging strategy. After the effect of 3-day payoffs, CAF financed 39.3% of units sold in the current quarter, compared with 43.7% in the prior year’s first quarter, largely reflecting an increase in the mix of customers utilizing outside financing.

Share Repurchase Activity. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock for $157.6 million pursuant to our share repurchase program. As of May 31, 2022, we had $2.62 billion remaining available for repurchase under the outstanding authorization.

Store Openings. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we opened one new retail location in Edison, New Jersey, our first retail store in the New York metro market. In fiscal 2023, we plan to open a total of ten new locations.

(1) An online retail unit sale is defined as a sale where the customer completes all four of these major transactional activities remotely: reserving the vehicle; financing the vehicle, if needed; trading-in or opting out of a trade in; and creating a remote sales order.

(2) Revenue from online transactions is defined as revenue from retail sales that qualify for an online retail sale, as well as any EPP and third-party finance contribution, wholesale sales where the winning bid was an online bid, and all revenue earned by Edmunds.

(3) Although CAF benefits from certain indirect overhead expenditures, we have not allocated indirect costs to CAF to avoid making subjective allocation decisions.

Supplemental Financial Information
Amounts and percentage calculations may not total due to rounding.

Sales Components

 

Three Months Ended May 31

(In millions)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

Used vehicle sales

$

7,014.5

 

$

6,157.3

 

 

13.9

%

Wholesale vehicle sales

 

2,116.5

 

 

1,374.4

 

 

54.0

%

Other sales and revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Extended protection plan revenues

 

116.5

 

 

134.2

 

 

(13.2

)%

Third-party finance income/(fees), net

 

3.4

 

 

(4.6

)

 

173.9

%

Advertising & subscription revenues (1)

 

34.4

 

 

 

 

100.0

%

Other

 

26.3

 

 

36.3

 

 

(27.3

)%

Total other sales and revenues

 

180.6

 

 

165.9

 

 

8.9

%

Total net sales and operating revenues

$

9,311.6

 

$

7,697.6

 

 

21.0

%

 

(1) Excludes intersegment revenues that have been eliminated in consolidation.

Unit Sales

 

Three Months Ended May 31

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

Used vehicles

240,950

 

270,799

 

(11.0

)%

Wholesale vehicles

186,307

 

181,389

 

2.7

%

Average Selling Prices

 

Three Months Ended May 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

Used vehicles

$

28,844

 

$

22,533

 

28.0

%

Wholesale vehicles

$

10,996

 

$

7,266

 

51.3

%

Vehicle Sales Changes

 

Three Months Ended May 31

 

2022

2021

Used vehicle units

(11.0

)%

100.6

%

Used vehicle revenues

13.9

%

121.0

%

 

 

 

Wholesale vehicle units

2.7

%

186.6

%

Wholesale vehicle revenues

54.0

%

300.9

%

Comparable Store Used Vehicle Sales Changes (1)

 

Three Months Ended May 31

 

2022

2021

Used vehicle units

(12.7

)%

99.1

%

Used vehicle revenues

11.6

%

120.6

%

(1) Stores are added to the comparable store base beginning in their fourteenth full month of operation. Comparable store calculations include results for a set of stores that were included in our comparable store base in both the current and corresponding prior year periods.

Used Vehicle Financing Penetration by Channel (Before the Impact of 3-day Payoffs) (1)

 

Three Months Ended May 31

 

2022

 

2021

CAF (2)

43.3

%

 

46.7

%

Tier 2 (3)

25.2

%

 

22.8

%

Tier 3 (4)

7.1

%

 

10.0

%

Other (5)

24.4

%

 

20.5

%

Total

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

(1) Calculated as used vehicle units financed for respective channel as a percentage of total used units sold.

(2) Includes CAF's Tier 2 and Tier 3 loan originations, which represent approximately 1% of total used units sold.

(3) Third-party finance providers who generally pay us a fee or to whom no fee is paid.

(4) Third-party finance providers to whom we pay a fee.

(5) Represents customers arranging their own financing and customers that do not require financing.

Selected Operating Ratios

 

Three Months Ended May 31

(In millions)

 

2022

% (1)

 

 

2021

% (1)

Net sales and operating revenues

$

9,311.6

100.0

 

$

7,697.6

100.0

Gross profit

$

875.4

9.4

 

$

924.5

12.0

CarMax Auto Finance income

$

204.5

2.2

 

$

241.7

3.1

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

$

656.7

7.1

 

$

554.1

7.2

Interest expense

$

28.8

0.3

 

$

20.5

0.3

Earnings before income taxes

$

336.6

3.6

 

$

567.3

7.4

Net earnings

$

252.3

2.7

 

$

436.8

5.7

 

(1) Calculated as a percentage of net sales and operating revenues.

Gross Profit (1)

 

Three Months Ended May 31

(In millions)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

Used vehicle gross profit

$

563.5

 

$

597.0

 

(5.6

)%

Wholesale vehicle gross profit

 

191.7

 

 

185.8

 

3.1

%

Other gross profit

 

120.2

 

 

141.7

 

(15.1

)%

Total

$

875.4

 

$

924.5

 

(5.3

)%

 

(1) Amounts are net of intercompany eliminations.

Gross Profit per Unit (1)

 

Three Months Ended May 31

 

2022

2021

 

$ per unit(2)

%(3)

$ per unit(2)

%(3)

Used vehicle gross profit

$

2,339

8.0

$

2,205

9.7

Wholesale vehicle gross profit

$

1,029

9.1

$

1,025

13.5

Other gross profit

$

499

66.6

$

523

85.4

 

(1) Amounts are net of intercompany eliminations. Those eliminations had the effect of increasing used vehicle gross profit per unit and wholesale vehicle gross profit per unit and decreasing other gross profit per unit by immaterial amounts.

(2) Calculated as category gross profit divided by its respective units sold, except the other category, which is divided by total used units sold.

(3) Calculated as a percentage of its respective sales or revenue.

SG&A Expenses (1)

 

Three Months Ended May 31

(In millions)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

Compensation and benefits:

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits, excluding share-based compensation expense

$

345.3

 

 

$

284.2

 

 

21.5

%

Share-based compensation expense

 

22.2

 

 

 

38.4

 

 

(42.1

)%

Total compensation and benefits (2)

$

367.5

 

 

$

322.6

 

 

13.9

%

Occupancy costs

 

65.8

 

 

 

50.6

 

 

30.2

%

Advertising expense

 

88.9

 

 

 

72.5

 

 

22.7

%

Other overhead costs (3)

 

134.5

 

 

 

108.4

 

 

24.0

%

Total SG&A expenses

$

656.7

 

 

$

554.1

 

 

18.5

%

SG&A as % of gross profit

 

75.0

%

 

 

59.9

%

 

15.1

%

 

(1) Amounts are net of intercompany eliminations.

(2) Excludes compensation and benefits related to reconditioning and vehicle repair service, which are included in cost of sales.

(3) Includes IT expenses, non-CAF bad debt, insurance, preopening and relocation costs, charitable contributions, travel and other administrative expenses.

Components of CAF Income and Other CAF Information

 

Three Months Ended May 31

(In millions)

 

2022

 

% (1)

 

2021

 

% (1)

Interest margin:

 

 

 

 

Interest and fee income

$

346.7

 

8.8

 

$

310.3

 

8.8

 

Interest expense

 

(48.8

)

(1.2

)

 

(65.8

)

(1.9

)

Total interest margin

 

297.9

 

7.5

 

 

244.5

 

6.9

 

Provision for loan losses

 

(57.8

)

(1.5

)

 

24.4

 

0.7

 

Total interest margin after provision for loan losses

 

240.1

 

6.1

 

 

268.9

 

7.6

 

Total direct expenses

 

(35.6

)

(0.9

)

 

(27.2

)

(0.8

)

CarMax Auto Finance income

$

204.5

 

5.2

 

$

241.7

 

6.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average managed receivables

$

15,817.0

 

 

$

14,148.7

 

 

Net loans originated

$

2,446.8

 

 

$

2,483.4

 

 

Net penetration rate

 

39.3

%

 

 

43.7

%

 

Weighted average contract rate

 

9.0

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ending allowance for loan losses

$

458.2

 

 

$

379.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse facility information:

 

 

 

 

Ending funded receivables

$

3,629.9

 

 

$

2,856.9

 

 

Ending unused capacity

$

1,770.1

 

 

$

1,068.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Annualized percentage of total average managed receivables.

Earnings Highlights

 

Three Months Ended May 31

(In millions except per share data)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

Net earnings

$

252.3

 

$

436.8

 

(42.2

)%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

161.8

 

 

166.3

 

(2.7

)%

Net earnings per diluted share

$

1.56

 

$

2.63

 

(40.7

)%

Conference Call Information

We will host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. ET today, June 24, 2022. Domestic investors may access the call at 1-800-289-0720 (international callers dial 1-323-701-0160). The conference I.D. for both domestic and international callers is 3170513. A live webcast of the call will be available on our investor information home page at investors.carmax.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at investors.carmax.com through September 28, 2022, or via telephone (for approximately one week) by dialing 1-888-203-1112 (or 1-719-457-0820 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3170513.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date

We currently plan to release results for the second quarter ending August 31, 2022, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. We plan to host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. ET on that date. Information on this conference call will be available on our investor information home page at investors.carmax.com in early September 2022.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, express pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, CarMax sold approximately 924,000 used vehicles and 706,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $9 billion in receivables during fiscal 2022, adding to its nearly $16 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 230 stores, more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 18 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2022 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

We caution readers that the statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our future business plans, operations, challenges, opportunities or prospects, including without limitation any statements or factors regarding expected operating capacity, sales, inventory, market share, financial targets, revenue, margins, expenses, liquidity, loan originations, capital expenditures, debt obligations or earnings, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "could,” "estimate,” "expect,” "intend,” "may,” "outlook,” "plan,” "positioned,” "predict,” "should,” "target,” "will” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current knowledge, expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements are the following:

  • The effect and consequences of the Coronavirus public health crisis on matters including U.S. and local economies; our business operations and continuity; the availability of corporate and consumer financing; the health and productivity of our associates; the ability of third-party providers to continue uninterrupted service; and the regulatory environment in which we operate.
  • Changes in general or regional U.S. economic conditions, including the potential impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • Changes in the availability or cost of capital and working capital financing, including changes related to the asset-backed securitization market.
  • Changes in the competitive landscape and/or our failure to successfully adjust to such changes.
  • Events that damage our reputation or harm the perception of the quality of our brand.
  • Our inability to realize the benefits associated with our omni-channel initiatives and strategic investments.
  • Our inability to recruit, develop and retain associates and maintain positive associate relations.
  • The loss of key associates from our store, regional or corporate management teams or a significant increase in labor costs.
  • Security breaches or other events that result in the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized disclosure of confidential customer, associate or corporate information.
  • Significant changes in prices of new and used vehicles.
  • Changes in economic conditions or other factors that result in greater credit losses for CAF’s portfolio of auto loans receivable than anticipated.
  • A reduction in the availability of or access to sources of inventory or a failure to expeditiously liquidate inventory.
  • Changes in consumer credit availability provided by our third-party finance providers.
  • Changes in the availability of extended protection plan products from third-party providers.
  • Factors related to the regulatory and legislative environment in which we operate.
  • Factors related to geographic and sales growth, including the inability to effectively manage our growth.
  • The failure of or inability to sufficiently enhance key information systems.
  • The performance of the third-party vendors we rely on for key components of our business.
  • The effect of various litigation matters.
  • Adverse conditions affecting one or more automotive manufacturers, and manufacturer recalls.
  • The failure or inability to realize the benefits associated with our strategic transactions.
  • The inaccuracy of estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements, or the effect of new accounting requirements or changes to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
  • The volatility in the market price for our common stock.
  • The failure or inability to adequately protect our intellectual property.
  • The occurrence of severe weather events.
  • Factors related to the geographic concentration of our stores.

For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, and our quarterly or current reports as filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are publicly available on our investor information home page at investors.carmax.com. Requests for information may also be made to the Investor Relations Department by email to investor_relations@carmax.com or by calling (804) 747-0422 x7865. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CARMAX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended May 31

(In thousands except per share data)

 

2022

%(1)

 

2021

 

%(1)

SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

Used vehicle sales

$

7,014,490

75.3

$

6,157,344

 

80.0

 

Wholesale vehicle sales

 

2,116,517

22.7

 

1,374,357

 

17.9

 

Other sales and revenues

 

180,614

1.9

 

165,898

 

2.2

 

NET SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES

 

9,311,621

100.0

 

7,697,599

 

100.0

 

COST OF SALES:

 

 

 

 

Used vehicle cost of sales

 

6,451,010

69.3

 

5,560,337

 

72.2

 

Wholesale vehicle cost of sales

 

1,924,850

20.7

 

1,188,513

 

15.4

 

Other cost of sales

 

60,370

0.6

 

24,240

 

0.3

 

TOTAL COST OF SALES

 

8,436,230

90.6

 

6,773,090

 

88.0

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

875,391

9.4

 

924,509

 

12.0

 

CARMAX AUTO FINANCE INCOME

 

204,473

2.2

 

241,731

 

3.1

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

656,740

7.1

 

554,069

 

7.2

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

55,648

0.6

 

49,890

 

0.6

 

Interest expense

 

28,775

0.3

 

20,534

 

0.3

 

Other expense (income)

 

2,099

 

(25,577

)

(0.3

)

Earnings before income taxes

 

336,602

3.6

 

567,324

 

7.4

 

Income tax provision

 

84,337

0.9

 

130,568

 

1.7

 

NET EARNINGS

 

$

252,265

 

2.7

 

$

436,756

 

 

5.7

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

160,298

 

 

163,151

 

 

Diluted

 

161,798

 

 

166,295

 

 

NET EARNINGS PER SHARE:

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.57

 

$

2.68

 

 

Diluted

$

1.56

 

$

2.63

 

 

 

(1) Percents are calculated as a percentage of net sales and operating revenues and may not total due to rounding.

 

CARMAX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

As of

 

 

May 31

 

February 28

 

May 31

(In thousands except share data)

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

95,313

 

$

102,716

 

 

$

377,954

 

 

Restricted cash from collections on auto loans receivable

 

531,344

 

 

548,099

 

 

 

549,578

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

610,587

 

 

560,984

 

 

 

413,219

 

 

Inventory

 

4,691,085

 

 

5,124,569

 

 

 

3,248,849

 

 

Other current assets

 

189,638

 

 

212,922

 

 

 

101,005

 

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

6,117,967

 

 

6,549,290

 

 

 

4,690,605

 

 

Auto loans receivable, net

 

15,672,605

 

 

15,289,701

 

 

 

14,159,044

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

3,258,614

 

 

3,209,068

 

 

 

3,076,173

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

91,305

 

 

120,931

 

 

 

138,487

 

 

Operating lease assets

 

533,355

 

 

537,357

 

 

 

453,851

 

 

Goodwill

 

141,258

 

 

141,258

 

 

 

653

 

 

Other assets

 

523,590

 

 

490,659

 

 

 

314,076

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

26,338,694

 

$

26,338,264

 

 

$

22,832,889

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,066,922

 

$

937,717

 

 

$

1,058,005

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

489,619

 

 

533,271

 

 

 

401,043

 

 

Accrued income taxes

 

18,365

 

 

 

 

 

96,624

 

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

44,384

 

 

44,197

 

 

 

30,836

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

111,517

 

 

11,203

 

 

 

10,210

 

 

Current portion of non-recourse notes payable

 

520,944

 

 

521,069

 

 

 

496,669

 

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

2,251,751

 

 

2,047,457

 

 

 

2,093,387

 

 

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

 

2,569,751

 

 

3,255,304

 

 

 

1,320,208

 

 

Non-recourse notes payable, excluding current portion

 

15,218,229

 

 

14,919,715

 

 

 

13,840,787

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

 

519,818

 

 

523,269

 

 

 

446,497

 

 

Other liabilities

 

378,508

 

 

357,080

 

 

 

428,529

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

20,938,057

 

 

21,102,825

 

 

 

18,129,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.50 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 159,613,860 and 161,053,983 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively

 

79,807

 

 

80,527

 

 

 

81,401

 

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

1,678,172

 

 

1,677,268

 

 

 

1,527,876

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

5,892

 

 

(46,422

)

 

 

(115,754

)

 

Retained earnings

 

3,636,766

 

 

3,524,066

 

 

 

3,209,958

 

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

5,400,637

 

 

5,235,439

 

 

 

4,703,481

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

26,338,694

 

$

26,338,264

 

 

$

22,832,889

 

CARMAX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended May 31

(In thousands)

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

252,265

 

 

$

436,756

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

70,473

 

 

 

62,356

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

22,443

 

 

 

41,074

 

Provision for loan losses

 

57,840

 

 

 

(24,375

)

Provision for cancellation reserves

 

31,719

 

 

 

34,128

 

Deferred income tax provision

 

11,561

 

 

 

24,751

 

Other

 

5,342

 

 

 

(21,037

)

Net (increase) decrease in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(49,603

)

 

 

(174,149

)

Inventory

 

433,484

 

 

 

(91,690

)

Other current assets

 

73,315

 

 

 

(9,873

)

Auto loans receivable, net

 

(440,744

)

 

 

(644,850

)

Other assets

 

(15,154

)

 

 

(2,853

)

Net increase (decrease) in:

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and accrued income taxes

 

105,445

 

 

 

315,784

 

Other liabilities

 

(27,434

)

 

 

(57,905

)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

530,952

 

 

 

(111,883

)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(94,808

)

 

 

(59,145

)

Proceeds from sale of business

 

 

 

 

617

 

Purchases of investments

 

(4,380

)

 

 

(4,701

)

Sales and returns of investments

 

150

 

 

 

86

 

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

(99,038

)

 

 

(63,143

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuances of long-term debt

 

1,043,100

 

 

 

388,600

 

Payments on long-term debt

 

(1,629,024

)

 

 

(391,235

)

Cash paid for debt issuance costs

 

(3,940

)

 

 

(3,910

)

Payments on finance lease obligations

 

(2,925

)

 

 

(2,789

)

Issuances of non-recourse notes payable

 

3,569,605

 

 

 

3,610,819

 

Payments on non-recourse notes payable

 

(3,272,242

)

 

 

(3,014,131

)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

 

(162,974

)

 

 

(133,838

)

Equity issuances

 

3,443

 

 

 

21,589

 

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

(454,957

)

 

 

475,105

 

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(23,043

)

 

 

300,079

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

803,618

 

 

 

771,947

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$

780,575

 

 

$

1,072,026

 

 

