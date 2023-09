CarMax Slips Over 13% In Pre-market After Q2 Profit, Revenue Decline

(RTTNews) - Shares of CarMax, Inc. (KMX) were trading down on Thursday after the company reported a fall in earnings for the second-quarter, below the analysts' estimates.

KMX was trading down by 13.92 percent at $68.60 per share in the pre-market trade on New York Stock Exchange.

For the second-quarter, KMX registered a profit of $118.64 million or $0.75 per share, compared with $125.91 million or $0.79 per share posted for the same period of previous year.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the firm to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell to $7.07 billion from last year's $8.14 billion.