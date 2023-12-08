08.12.2023 21:42:00

Carmel Christkindlmarkt voted #1 Best Holiday Market in America by USA Today's 10Best for the fourth year

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today's 10Best competition for the fourth time.

Candidates from across the United States were selected by a panel of experts and 10Best editors, and the public was then invited to vote for their favorite market. The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has claimed top place in 2019, 2021, 2022 and now 2023.

"Every year, we are honored and humbled by the support people have for our Market," said Maria Murphy, CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. "We work tirelessly to make sure our Market is as authentic and magical as possible for our visitors, and we are thrilled to be a part of so many families' holiday traditions."

Voting took place throughout late November and early December, and participants could vote every day, once per day.

The full list of winners for 2023 includes:

  • Carmel Christkindlmarkt
  • Bethlehem Christkindlmarkt
  • European Christmas Market
  • Denver Christkindlmarkt
  • Old World Christmas Market
  • Downtown Holiday Market
  • Savannah Christmas Market
  • Christkindlmarkt Chicago
  • Christmas Village in Philadelphia
  • Kerstmarkt

    • The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will remain open through December 24, and it will close for the 2023 season beginning December 25. For a full list of hours and the schedule, please visit the Market website, www.carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

    Don't miss the 2023 Carmel Christkindlmarkt
    November 18December 24
    Wednesdays & Thursdays 4-9 p.m. / Fridays & Saturdays 12-9 p.m.
    Sundays 12-8 p.m.
    10 Carter Green
    Carmel, IN 46032
    Hannah Kiefer, Director of Marketing and PR
    317-270-0737
    media@carmelchristkindlmarkt.com
    www.carmelchristkindlmarkt.com 

