Carnival: What Nobody Talks About

No industry on Earth was hit harder by COVID-19 than the cruise business. Packing guests into an enclosed ecosystem on a ship was just not doable. Getting people to sign up for slimmed-down experiences and mask wearing was a tough sell once ships were again allowed to operate. Still, we didn't see any of the major operators enter bankruptcy protection, which is pretty incredible, all things considered.Now that travelers are looking to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, there is excitement in the air and investors could be tempted by "reopening" stocks like Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL). Unfortunately, there are sharks in the water that some investors may be overlooking.Carnival finally sees the light on the horizon after the worst period in its history. Revenue is gaining steam, and the company expects to be EBITDA positive by the summer of 2022. At the end of March, the company was operating at 54% occupancy, a slight dip from Q4 2021 but a massive increase year over year (YOY).