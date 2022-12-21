21.12.2022 16:31:35

Carnival Corp. Rises On Upbeat Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of leisure travel company Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) are rising more than 8% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $1.598 billion, or $1.27 per share, narrower than 2.62 billion or $2.31 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $1.068 billion, or $0.85 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.87 loss per share.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $3.838 billion, which was 80% of 2019 levels. This was better than the third quarter which was 66% of 2019 levels, an improvement of 14 percentage points, the company said. Revenue in the fourth quarter of last year was $1.287 billion. The consensus estimate was for $3.91 billion.

CCL, currently at $8.63, has traded in the range of $6.11-$23.86 in the last 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handel in ruhigen Bahnen: ATX fester -- DAX rutscht unter Nulllinie -- Wall Street vor Handelsstart in Grün -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelt sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt muss Am Nachmittag seine Gewinne wieder abgeben. Für den US-Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein freundlicher Handelsstart ab. In Fernost ging es am Freitag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen