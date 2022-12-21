|
21.12.2022 16:31:35
Carnival Corp. Rises On Upbeat Quarterly Results
(RTTNews) - Shares of leisure travel company Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) are rising more than 8% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.
Net loss in the fourth quarter was $1.598 billion, or $1.27 per share, narrower than 2.62 billion or $2.31 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, loss was $1.068 billion, or $0.85 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.87 loss per share.
Revenue in the fourth quarter was $3.838 billion, which was 80% of 2019 levels. This was better than the third quarter which was 66% of 2019 levels, an improvement of 14 percentage points, the company said. Revenue in the fourth quarter of last year was $1.287 billion. The consensus estimate was for $3.91 billion.
CCL, currently at $8.63, has traded in the range of $6.11-$23.86 in the last 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHandel in ruhigen Bahnen: ATX fester -- DAX rutscht unter Nulllinie -- Wall Street vor Handelsstart in Grün -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelt sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt muss Am Nachmittag seine Gewinne wieder abgeben. Für den US-Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein freundlicher Handelsstart ab. In Fernost ging es am Freitag abwärts.