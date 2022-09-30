Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 16:22:47

Carnival Corp. Sinks Despite Lower Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Shares of cruise operator Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) are falling more than 20% Friday morning despite reporting narrower loss in the third quarter.

The company reported net loss of $770 million or $0.65 per share in the third quarter lower than loss of $2.836 billion or $2.50 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding one-time items, loss was $688 million.

Quarterly revenue also increased to $4.305 billion from $546 million last year.

"During our third quarter our business continued its positive trajectory, achieving over $300 million of adjusted EBITDA and reaching nearly 90% occupancy on our August sailings. We are continuing to close the gap to 2019 as we progress through the year, building occupancy on higher capacity and lower unit costs," commented arnival Corporation & plc's Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein.

CCL, currently at $7.31, touched a new 52-week low of $7.28 this morning.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen