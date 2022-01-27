Carnival Corporation Again Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced that for the sixth consecutive year it has earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Carnival Corporation – whose nine popular cruise line brands include namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn in the U.S., along with AIDA Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK and P&O Cruises Australia – has been recognized a total of nine times in the annual HRC Foundation CEI report, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. As the educational arm of the largest civil rights organization in the U.S., HRC Foundation is working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "As a company, it is a business imperative to provide a positive and supportive work environment for all our colleagues, guided by our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel."

In its 20th year, the CEI evaluates U.S.-based companies and top law firms based on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars including non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, senior vice president of programs, research and training for the Human Rights Campaign. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The sustained recognition from HRC over a multi-year period builds on recent recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations and dedication to diversity and inclusion.

In 2021, the company was recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers and one of America's Best Large Employers, in addition to being named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work. Carnival Corporation was also recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek on its second annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and was named as one of the Best Companies for Latinos for 2021 by Latino Leaders Magazine.

The recognition for excellence in the workplace underscores Carnival Corporation's commitment to support diversity, equity and inclusion throughout its companywide operations and to provide a positive and empowering corporate culture for all its shipboard and shoreside employees. The company's success is a direct result of its employees, who represent nearly 150 countries across the globe and have helped create a collaborative and dedicated workforce committed to consistently exceeding guest expectations and providing extraordinary vacations for millions of guests around the world.

