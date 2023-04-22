Carnival Corporation Commends Administration's National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution

MIAMI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, commended EPA Administrator Michael Regan and the White House Administration on releasing the National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution and introducing the White House Interagency Policy Committee on Plastic Pollution and a Circular Economy.

"Today's announcement signifies another example of the Administration's commitment to advancing a circular economy. At Carnival Corporation, we rely on clean and healthy marine ecosystems to provide the best experience for our guests, and we are setting the pace in the industry with our efforts to eliminate single-use plastics and improve waste disposal on our ships," said Josh Weinstein, CEO and chief climate officer for Carnival Corporation. "To date, we've eliminated more than 500 million single-use items, installed more than 600 biodigesters to sustainably reduce food waste, and partnered with local recycling entities at key ports to recycle more than 37 metric tons of materials. We look forward to continuing to implement these best-in-class practices and work with the Administration on these and other important sustainability goals."

Earlier this month, Carnival Corporation released its 13th annual sustainability report, detailing industry-leading initiatives and momentum across environmental, social and governance focus areas. The report also describes significant progress made by the company toward its aspirations of carbon neutral operations by 2050 and a circular economy model focused on waste reduction, recycling and management. Titled "Sustainable from Ship to Shore," Carnival Corporation's full 2022 report is available on the company's sustainability website at www.CarnivalSustainability.com.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Additional information can be found on www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruise.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com , and www.seabourn.com.

For information on Carnival Corporation's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, visit www.carnivalsustainability.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation-commends-administrations-national-strategy-to-prevent-plastic-pollution-301804602.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc