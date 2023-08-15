|
15.08.2023 17:55:00
Carnival Cruise Lines: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Cruise line stocks are rising again. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) is leading the way: Shares of the market leader have more than doubled this year. Unlike the surge in 2020 after the initial COVID-19-related sell-off -- Carnival stock would nearly triple by the end of that year from its springtime low -- the upticks in 2023 feel warranted.The world's largest cruise line operator is seeing its business recover to pre-pandemic levels, at least on the top line. Future bookings are strong, and the industry itself is smarter than it was before. Carnival stock is somehow trading lower today than it was at the end of 2020, but it doesn't mean that the market cap or enterprise value are lower. Carnival had to do some pretty dilutive things to remain literally and figuratively afloat when it wasn't allowed to entertain paying passengers coming out of the COVID-19 crisis.Let's go over why Carnival is in better shape than some bears think. Don't worry, naysayers. I'll touch on some of the pressure points, too. You have to look at the good, the bad, and the ugly to decide if a stock is worth boarding, disembarking, or riding out.
