Carnival Cruise Lines: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The pandemic certainly lifted many internet-enabled and tech-focused businesses to new heights. But not all companies were so fortunate. In fact, some were devastated. Unsurprisingly, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was one of them. Its operations were forced to shut down for months, and the company's revenue took a big hit.But Carnival 's business has bounced back nicely from the worst days of the health crisis. Consumers have been indulging their previously pent-up desires for travel, and the cruise giant has been a huge beneficiary. So should investors buy, sell, or hold this cruise line stock now?In its fiscal 2023, Carnival 's revenue soared 77% to $21.6 billion, which was a new record level. And through the first two quarters of this fiscal year, sales were up 20%.