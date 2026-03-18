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Carnival Aktie

Carnival für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 120071 / ISIN: GB0031215220

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18.03.2026 15:07:00

Carnival Earnings Anxiety: The Good, Bad, and Ugly

The world's largest cruise line operator by revenue is pulling into port, financially speaking, next week. Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) will announce its fiscal first-quarter results on Friday morning, March 29. There's a lot riding on the report.Carnival stock has been volatile, but it has fared well for investors who have held through the ups and downs. The stock is coasting past the market, up 25% over the past year. The shares have nearly tripled over the past three years.Zoom in a little closer, and the stock chart's not exactly a pleasure cruise. The shares are down 20% over the past six months, sliding 18% in 2026. With Carnival shares likely on the move by the end of next week, let's take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly heading into the cruising bellwether's telltale critical performance update.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Carnival plc 21,29 1,43% Carnival plc
Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh 21,20 0,95% Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh

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