Carnival Hits Highest-Ever Quarterly Booking Volumes, but Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) reported on its first quarter of fiscal 2023, showing better-than-expected results amid a frenzy of booking activity. In fact, it was the cruise company's best-ever quarter for booking volumes in its history.Based on recent performance and its outlook, let's determine if this cruise line stock is a buy.Carnival delivered $4.4 billion in revenue in the first fiscal quarter, which represents 95% of revenue levels in the first quarter of 2019. Year over year, the figure marks an impressive 173% improvement over 2022. Continue reading