Carnival Is Attracting a Shocking Number of New Customers, Can It Last?

In 2023 Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had 3.5 million first-time cruisers aboard its fleet of ships. To put that in a better context, it attracted 51% more new-to-cruising guests in the fourth quarter of 2023 than it did in the fourth quarter of 2022. Is this a sustainable growth driver?Carnival has been benefiting from a resurgence in demand for cruises following the effective industry shutdown during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. But that demand isn't just coming from existing cruisers -- there's a whole new contingent of people who are experiencing cruising for the very first time. As noted above, 3.5 million new-to-cruise guests came aboard a Carnival ship in 2023.Image source: Getty Images.