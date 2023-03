Carnival Is Down 88% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Unsurprisingly, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was decimated when the coronavirus pandemic brought travel to a complete halt, and the business is still trying to fight its way back to where it was a few years ago. Luckily for shareholders, Carnival's recent progress is a sign of hope. But some issues still remain. With shares down 88% from their peak of $66.19, set in January 2018, is it time to buy this top cruise line stock? In the most recent fiscal quarter (Q1 2023, ended Feb. 28), Carnival generated revenue of $4.4 billion, up 175% year over year. That quarterly sales figure was 95% of the revenue registered in Q1 2019, something that's being closely watched by the management team. Revenue outperformed the leadership team's own internal expectations.