Caribbean Holdings International Aktie

Caribbean Holdings International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US1444561005

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19.07.2026 13:05:00

Carnival Reported Earnings on June 23, Royal Caribbean Is Next on July 28, Then Norwegian Cruise Line on July 30. Here's My Top Buy of the Bunch.

The cruise industry has largely completed its post-pandemic recovery. Occupancy rates have returned to historical levels, pricing remains healthy, and consumers continue spending on travel despite broader economic uncertainty. With Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) all reporting earnings over the next two weeks, we'll soon get another update on booking trends and profitability. But if I had to choose just one stock today, it would be Royal Caribbean. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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