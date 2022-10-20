|
20.10.2022 11:25:00
Carnival Stock: Falling Knife or Rising Star?
Carnival Corporation saw its share prices plummet by as much as 80% at the end of 2019 as the world struggled to respond to the global pandemic. With ships stuck in port and cleaning procedures underway, the cruise operator continued to focus on a series of improvements launched before the pandemic transformed markets.These changes could help right the proverbial ship and return Carnival to smooth sailing.The obvious loss of revenue during the early pandemic days had lasting repercussions, as major cruise lines provided each passenger unable to travel with credit vouchers toward future voyages. These vouchers continue to reduce profitability on each cruise, but they represent a finite cost likely to diminish quickly over time.Continue reading
