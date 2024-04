Carnival Stock Has 54% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Strong demand in travel has sent Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares up 60% over the last year, but the stock's recent pullback could be a great buying opportunity, according to analysts at Stifel Financial.Following another strong earnings report last week, Stifel maintained a buy rating on the stock. The firm knocked $1 off its previous price target, but at $25, the analysts still see 54% upside over the next 12 months or so from the current share price of $16.21.The cruise industry is seeing strong demand over the last few years, and it's reflected in Carnival 's business performance. On many metrics, Carnival has made a full recovery from the pandemic-related disruptions a few years ago. It reported record quarterly revenue of $5.4 billion last quarter, bringing its trailing-12-month revenue to a new high of $22.57 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel