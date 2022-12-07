|
07.12.2022 11:27:00
Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague
Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares. The company's cash burn and overleveraged balance sheet could become major problems, especially as global macroeconomic challenges like inflation and rising interest rates mount. Carnival is the global leader in cruise ship operations, with a market share of 45%. But the company's scale and geographic diversification were not enough to shield it from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic -- a crisis it is still struggling to recover from. Third-quarter revenue came in at $4.3 billion. And while this is a massive improvement from the $546 million earned in the prior-year period, it is still far from the $6.53 billion the company generated in Q3 2019. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carnival plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Carnival plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carnival plc
|7,87
|-2,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste und Rezessionssorgen: ATX verbucht Verluste -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex schafft am Vormittag nur kurzzeitig den Sprung ins Plus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Mittwoch schwächer.