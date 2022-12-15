|
15.12.2022 11:42:00
Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now
Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. While the worst of the crisis is over, the scars still show on its balance sheet and income statement. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.In Carnival's most recent earnings report, management strikes a hopeful tone. According to CEO Josh Weinstein, the company plans to close the gap with 2019 and return to profitability. The remarks come as it relaxes vaccine and testing requirements for voyages lasting under two weeks. But while third-quarter revenue jumped almost 700% year over year to $4.3 billion, this number is still down significantly from the $6.5 billion Carnival generated in the corresponding period of 2019. Closing the gap will be easier said than done because, in 2020 and 2021, the company sold 19 ships to raise the capital needed to sustain its operations. And with an occupancy rate of 90% (as of August), it might have a limited runway for growth until it runs out of free capacity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carnival plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Carnival plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carnival plc
|7,09
|-0,62%
|Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh
|7,06
|-1,40%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,30
|-0,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen stehen vor einem schwachen Handelsstart. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.