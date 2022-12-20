|
Carnival Survived the Pandemic, but Investors Should Probably Avoid the Stock for This Reason
Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and its peers have experienced an unprecedented disruption in their businesses. The 15-month shutdown caused great harm to the cruise industry, and it will likely take years to repair the damage caused by the shutdown. And when it comes to Carnival specifically, investors need to pay more attention to competition from a source that most will likely overlook. Let's dive in.As most travel investors know, the rise of COVID-19 and the spread of the virus led to a "no-sail order" from the CDC in March 2020. While that was supposed to last just 30 days, numerous extensions meant that cruise ships did not sail again in the U.S. until June 2021.During the shutdown, Carnival's revenue dropped by more than 99%. To keep its company in business, it borrowed a considerable sum. By the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (which ended Aug. 31), total debt would rise to $34.8 billion, more than triple the debt in Q3 of fiscal 2019, which came in at under $11 billion. That amounts to a crushing burden for a company with only $8.4 billion in stockholders' equity (the value of its assets minus its liabilities).Continue reading
