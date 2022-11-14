CARNIVAL VENEZIA OPENS FOR SALE ON YEAR-ROUND CRUISES FROM NEW YORK

Carnival Cruise Line to Offer Wide Range of Cruise Options from New York Beginning in June 2023

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line today opened reservations for the inaugural season of its next new ship, Carnival Venezia™, which will begin sailing year-round from New York City starting June 15, 2023 and will showcase "Carnival Fun Italian Style." View the sailings now open for sale on Carnival.com.

The ship will offer guests a wide range of sailing options, with 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

"Our summer season in New York has been extremely popular, so increasing our offerings with a larger, newer ship that sails year-round provides the opportunity for more guests in the tri-state area and beyond to enjoy the convenience of sailing right from Manhattan," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Carnival Venezia will give guests our signature fun, combined with Italian theming, to beautiful destinations from The Bahamas and the Caribbean to Bermuda and Canada."

Following a 15-day transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruise from Barcelona that departs on May 29, 2023, Carnival Venezia will sail a variety of cruises from New York's Manhattan Cruise Terminal, and for the summer will alternate between sailing four-, five- six- and eight-day sailings to the Caribbean, Bermuda and ports in Canada and New England, including Halifax and Saint John.

Beginning Sept. 29, 2023, the ship will alternate between operating eight- to 12-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Southern Caribbean and The Bahamas, visiting popular destinations like St. Thomas, San Juan and Aruba, along with four of Carnival's private destinations: Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Amber Cove and Grand Turk. In addition, Carnival Venezia's nine-day cruises will feature Miami as a port of call.

Among the wide range of itineraries to choose from:

Nine- Day sailing to Miami and the Bahamas (10/14/2023) – Miami , Nassau , Half Moon Cay and Freeport, Bahamas

, , Half Moon Cay and 10-day Eastern Caribbean sailing (1/23/2024) – Princess Cays, Bahamas ; Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; Amber Cove , Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico

Princess Cays, ; Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; , and 12-day Southern Caribbean Carnival Journeys sailing (2/11/2024) – Antigua , Dominica , Grenada , St. Lucia and St. Maarten

, , , and 15-day Caribbean Carnival Journeys sailing (9/29/2023) – Grand Turk, Aruba , Curacao , Barbados , St. Lucia , St. Maarten and St. Thomas

Built in 2019 and set to undergo enhancements before entering service, Carnival Venezia will be home to many of the activities and experiences guests enjoy aboard other Carnival ships, including Carnival Waterworks, Piano Bar 88, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi, Seafood Shack, Cloud 9 Salon & Spa and the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat.

In 2024, Carnival Cruise Line will welcome a second 'Carnival Fun Italian Style' ship, when Carnival Firenze™ joins the fleet, scheduled to sail year-round from Long Beach, Calif.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival, 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit http://www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 24 ships and is in an exciting period of growth, with Carnival Celebration and Carnival Luminosa, which began guest operations in November, and three additional ships joining the fleet by 2024.

