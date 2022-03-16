Carol's Daughter Celebrates 2nd Annual National Curl Crush Day

Be Your Own Curl Crush & Embrace Your Crown on #NationalCurlCrushDay, March 16

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #NationalCurlCrushDay is about celebrating your beautiful, natural hair and being your OWN #curlcrush. A survey conducted by Carol's Daughter, revealed that far too often women suffer from "curl envy" and wished that their hair was like someone else. As a result, Carol's Daughter created #NationalCurlCrushDay – a movement to encourage everyone to love their curls and feel empowered to share and embrace their hair journey.

"There's an old saying that reads 'Comparison is the thief of joy' and it is so true. We can spend so much time and energy comparing ourselves to others that we don't allow ourselves the time to relish in the glory of who we are," says Carol's Daughter Founder, Lisa Price. "I am a firm believer of crushing on you above all others, that's why it brings me so much joy to participate in National Curl Crush Day and witness all the self-love. Today and every day, love you, love your hair and most importantly love the curl you're with."

Carol's Daughter is inviting everyone to join the celebration by posting a selfie (old or new) of their gorgeous curls and nominating friends to do the same. Use the hashtags #NationalCurlCrushDay #CurlCrushChallenge, and tag @carolsdaughter for a chance to win a year supply of your favorite Carol's Daughter products and an Easy Beauty Bundle and Double Duty Brush Kit from The Lip Bar.

There isn't one curl type that Carol's Daughter hasn't conquered. For over 25 years, Carol's Daughter's Black Vanilla collection has been a staple and fan favorite for consumers. Deemed as a "life changer," the line is Infused with aloe and shea butter and delivers moisture and shine at its best. Additional options for crush worthy curls include the Wash Day Delight collection (made to deep cleanse and detangle hair easily), the best-selling Goddess Strength collection (provides moisture and strength), and Coco Creme (provides extreme moisture for dry hair). And to help you and your curls crush it with your favorite Carol's Daughter products, the brand is also offering 30% off sitewide.

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

