|
08.09.2022 21:39:00
CAROLYN LEE PLLC CLIENT RECEIVES FIRST I-526E RECEIPT UNDER EB-5 REFORM AND INTEGRITY ACT
ITHACA, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Lee PLLC (CLP) is pleased to share a remarkable investor story.
A client contacted Carolyn Lee about EB-5 visas for the family, having first worked with Carolyn on the successful EB-5 case for an elder son some years back. The family now had a sensitive situation.
Their child was months from aging out – that is, turning 21. Aging out results in a child no longer qualifying for inclusion in the parent's EB-5 case. The parents were anxious to do all they could to keep their daughter included.
The new EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) was enacted in March 2022 with the support of Carolyn in her capacity as legislative counsel to IIUSA, the leading EB-5 trade association. As USCIS began to interpret this massive new body of immigration law, guidelines emerged.
One such guideline was the requirement that an I-956F (Application for Approval of an Investment in a Commercial Enterprise) receipt be included in the investor's petition. The investor's petition itself had to be filed on the newly published Form I-526E for regional center-based investments. Yet, the I-956F filed by the regional center had been pending for weeks with no formal receipt, though a plain paper receipt was in hand.
The child in this case was days from aging out in July 2022. The investor's regional center, a supportive industry leader, prepared an expedite request to USCIS requiring urgent issuance of the I-956F receipt.
Carolyn Lee argued that the I-956F receipt required was already in hand, as the I-956F form instructions did not specify the form of receipt required. Moreover, Carolyn argued that USCIS's practice of issuing plain paper notices to EB-5 regional centers established the relevant precedent.
The I-526E was filed just before the child turned 21 years, hoping until the last for a formal receipt to issue. A paper acknowledgment of filing arrived, but not the formal I-526E receipt with it under the new 2-step USCIS process for EB-5 receipt issuances. Then, the formal I-526E receipt was issued.
This I-526E receipt is likely the first issued in EB-5 RIA history.
We at Carolyn Lee PLLC are proud of our own story of continuing to make EB-5 history. Most of all, we are proud to be a part of an EB-5 advocacy community that worked hard to keep this family together.Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carolyn-lee-pllc-client-receives-first-i-526e-receipt-under-eb-5-reform-and-integrity-act-301620828.html
SOURCE Carolyn Lee PLLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.