CarParts.com Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results

Record Third Quarter Sales of $164.8 million, up 16% Year over Year

Gross Profit of $56.1 million, up 19% Year over Year

11th Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Year over Year Sales Growth

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, and a one-stop shop for vehicle repair and maintenance needs, is reporting results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales increased 16% year over year to $164.8 million and increased 37% on a two-year stack.

and increased 37% on a two-year stack. Gross profit increased 19% to $56.1 million , with gross margin increasing 70 basis points to 34.1%.

, with gross margin increasing 70 basis points to 34.1%. Net loss was ($0.9) million or ($0.02) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($4.7) million or ($0.09) per diluted share.

or per diluted share, compared to a net loss of or per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million vs. $2.3 million .

vs. . Completed ERP migration from 15-year old legacy system to Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Management Commentary

"Q3 was another record for our company," said David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com. "We are excited to continue building a trusted and disruptive platform where we can help our customers solve their auto repair and maintenance needs. Over one-third of our revenue comes from repeat customers and we are consistently growing our addressable market. We launched our Do-It-For-Me program on our website, called Get It Installed, and are one step closer to our goal of becoming the number one destination for our customers."

"One of our core strategic pillars is financial discipline. As evidenced by our record third quarter Adjusted EBITDA and ample liquidity, we feel confident that we do not need to raise capital at current valuations and can continue to self-fund growth for the foreseeable future."

"We see staying laser-focused on positive unit economics, free cash flow, operational efficiencies, and customer experience as key to building an exceptional and durable company for our long-term stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $164.8 million up 16% from the year-ago quarter. For the month of October, we saw double digit, year-over-year revenue growth and continue to balance growth with profitability and free cash flow generation.

Gross profit in the third quarter increased 19% to $56.1 million compared to $47.3 million in the year-ago quarter, with gross margin increasing 70 basis points to 34.1%.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $56.7 million compared to $51.7 million in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to an increase in sales and investments in the business.

Net loss in the third quarter was ($0.9) million compared to a net loss of ($4.7) million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $6.3 million compared to $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

On October 1, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $16.7 million, revolver debt of $5.0 million and no outstanding trade letters of credit ("LCs"), compared to no revolver debt, no outstanding trade LCs and a $18.1 million cash balance at prior fiscal year-end January 1, 2022.

Conference Call

CarParts.com CEO David Meniane and CFO Ryan Lockwood will host a conference call today to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: www.carparts.com/investor/news-events

To listen to the live call, please click the link above to access the webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at competitive prices.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, and other provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, define and prescribe the conditions for use of certain non-GAAP financial information. We provide "Adjusted EBITDA," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income before (a) interest expense, net; (b) income tax provision; (c) depreciation and amortization expense; (d) amortization of intangible assets; and (e) share-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income is provided below.

The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides important supplemental information to management and investors. This non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and results of operations.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as one measure of the Company's operating performance because it assists in comparing the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of stock compensation expense as well as other items that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating performance. Internally, this non-GAAP measure is also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; for allocating resources to enhance financial performance; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the ongoing operations of companies in our industry.

This non-GAAP financial measure is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are all unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business and its industry, as well as certain assumptions made by the Company. These statements are forward looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "believes," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "would," "will likely continue" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial condition, our potential growth, our ability to innovate, our ability to gain market share, and our ability to expand and improve our product offerings. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive pressures, our dependence on search engines to attract customers, demand for the Company's products, the online market and channel mix for aftermarket auto parts, the economy in general, increases in commodity and component pricing that would increase the Company's product costs, the operating restrictions in its credit agreement, the weather and any other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, which are available at www.carparts.com/investor and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summarized information for the periods presented is as follows (in millions):

































Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended





October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

Net sales

$ 164.81

$ 141.85

$ 507.08

$ 444.18

Gross profit

$ 56.15

$ 47.33

$ 179.25

$ 149.86







34.1 %

33.4 %

35.3 %

33.7 % Operating expense

$ 56.73

$ 51.67

$ 173.14

$ 154.35







34.4 %

36.4 %

34.1 %

34.7 % Net (loss) income

$ (0.95)

$ (4.66)

$ 5.27

$ (5.31)







(0.6) %

(3.3) %

1.0 %

(1.2) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.25

$ 2.30

$ 24.00

$ 14.20







3.8 %

1.6 %

4.7 %

3.2 %

The table below reconciles net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):































Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirteen

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended



October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021

October 1, 2022

October 2, 2021 Net (loss) income

$ (948)

$ (4,659)

$ 5,273

$ (5,309) Depreciation & amortization



3,406



2,573



9,671



7,123 Amortization of intangible assets



26



28



81



83 Interest expense, net



433



309



1,066



821 Taxes



49



39



118



207 EBITDA

$ 2,966

$ (1,710)

$ 16,209

$ 2,925 Stock compensation expense

$ 3,288

$ 4,005



7,786



11,277 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,254

$ 2,295

$ 23,995

$ 14,202







CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





























Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



October 1,

October 2,

October 1,

October 2,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales

$ 164,807

$ 141,846

$ 507,080

$ 444,184 Cost of sales (1)



108,659



94,513



327,835



294,328 Gross profit



56,148



47,333



179,245



149,856 Operating expense



56,729



51,668



173,144



154,353 (Loss) income from operations



(581)



(4,335)



6,101



(4,497) Other income (expense):























Other, net



117



24



363



221 Interest expense



(435)



(309)



(1,073)



(826) Total other expense, net



(318)



(285)



(710)



(605) (Loss) income before income taxes



(899)



(4,620)



5,391



(5,102) Income tax provision



49



39



118



207 Net (loss) income



(948)



(4,659)



5,273



(5,309) Other comprehensive (loss) gain:























Foreign currency translation adjustments



—



60



124



90 Unrealized (loss) gain on deferred compensation trust assets



(36)



(5)



(170)



68 Total other comprehensive (loss) gain



(36)



55



(46)



158 Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (984)

$ (4,604)

$ 5,227

$ (5,151) Net (loss) income per share:























Basic net (loss) income per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ 0.10

$ (0.10) Diluted net (loss) income per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ 0.09

$ (0.10) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:























Shares used in computation of basic net (loss) income per share



54,481



52,264



54,009



50,903 Shares used in computation of diluted net (loss) income per share



54,481



52,264



57,283



50,903



(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in operating expense.







CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Par Value Data)

















October 1,

January 1,



2022

2022 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,654

$ 18,144 Accounts receivable, net



9,501



5,015 Inventory, net



154,751



138,851 Other current assets



6,703



6,592 Total current assets



187,609



168,602 Property and equipment, net



25,021



20,736 Right-of-use - assets - operating leases, net



25,042



28,680 Right-of-use - assets - finance leases, net



19,705



15,130 Other non-current assets



2,612



2,188 Total assets

$ 259,989

$ 235,336 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 68,208

$ 67,372 Accrued expenses



19,997



17,517 Customer deposits



250



826 Right-of-use - obligation - operating, current



4,429



4,201 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, current



4,614



2,953 Other current liabilities



4,186



3,925 Total current liabilities



101,684



96,794 Revolving loan payable



5,000



— Right-of-use - obligation - operating, non-current



22,402



26,367 Right-of-use - obligation - finance, non-current



15,997



12,868 Other non-current liabilities



3,323



3,739 Total liabilities



148,406



139,768 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 54,558 and 52,960 shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022 (of which 2,565 are treasury stock)



57



56 Treasury stock



(7,625)



(7,625) Additional paid-in capital



293,450



282,663 Accumulated other comprehensive gain



228



274 Accumulated deficit



(174,527)



(179,800) Total stockholders' equity



111,583



95,568 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 259,989

$ 235,336







CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, In Thousands)

















Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



October 1,

October 2,



2022

2021 Operating activities











Net income (loss)

$ 5,273

$ (5,309) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization expense



9,671



7,123 Amortization of intangible assets



81



83 Share-based compensation expense



7,786



11,277 Stock awards issued for non-employee director service



17



17 Stock awards related to officers and directors stock purchase plan from payroll deferral



27



— (Gain) loss from disposition of assets



(41)



15 Amortization of deferred financing costs



37



13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(4,624)



(1,737) Inventory



(15,900)



(42,453) Other current assets



(124)



1,580 Other non-current assets



(745)



556 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



4,524



19,477 Other current liabilities



(315)



266 Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - current



279



960 Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - long-term



(108)



(331) Other non-current liabilities



(136)



114 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



5,702



(8,349) Investing activities











Additions to property and equipment



(10,546)



(8,434) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



44



27 Net cash used in investing activities



(10,502)



(8,407) Financing activities











Borrowings from revolving loan payable



10,351



105 Payments made on revolving loan payable



(5,351)



(105) Payments on finance leases



(3,099)



(1,566) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock for ESPP



794



— Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation



—



(3) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1,113



3,230 Net cash provided by financing activities



3,808



1,661 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(498)



(27) Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(1,490)



(15,122) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



18,144



35,802 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 16,654

$ 20,680 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:











Right-of-use operating asset acquired

$ —

$ 4,075 Right-of-use finance asset acquired

$ 7,889

$ 4,257 Accrued asset purchases

$ 859

$ 1,727 Share-based compensation expense capitalized in property and equipment

$ 1,051

$ 1,610 Stock issued for services

$ 81

$ 622 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$ 175

$ 77 Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 1,011

$ 811

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carpartscom-reports-record-third-quarter-2022-results-301673400.html

