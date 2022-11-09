|
09.11.2022 22:01:00
CarParts.com Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results
Record Third Quarter Sales of $164.8 million, up 16% Year over Year
Gross Profit of $56.1 million, up 19% Year over Year
11th Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Year over Year Sales Growth
TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, and a one-stop shop for vehicle repair and maintenance needs, is reporting results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter
- Net sales increased 16% year over year to $164.8 million and increased 37% on a two-year stack.
- Gross profit increased 19% to $56.1 million, with gross margin increasing 70 basis points to 34.1%.
- Net loss was ($0.9) million or ($0.02) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($4.7) million or ($0.09) per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million vs. $2.3 million.
- Completed ERP migration from 15-year old legacy system to Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Management Commentary
"Q3 was another record for our company," said David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com. "We are excited to continue building a trusted and disruptive platform where we can help our customers solve their auto repair and maintenance needs. Over one-third of our revenue comes from repeat customers and we are consistently growing our addressable market. We launched our Do-It-For-Me program on our website, called Get It Installed, and are one step closer to our goal of becoming the number one destination for our customers."
"One of our core strategic pillars is financial discipline. As evidenced by our record third quarter Adjusted EBITDA and ample liquidity, we feel confident that we do not need to raise capital at current valuations and can continue to self-fund growth for the foreseeable future."
"We see staying laser-focused on positive unit economics, free cash flow, operational efficiencies, and customer experience as key to building an exceptional and durable company for our long-term stakeholders."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Net sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $164.8 million up 16% from the year-ago quarter. For the month of October, we saw double digit, year-over-year revenue growth and continue to balance growth with profitability and free cash flow generation.
Gross profit in the third quarter increased 19% to $56.1 million compared to $47.3 million in the year-ago quarter, with gross margin increasing 70 basis points to 34.1%.
Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $56.7 million compared to $51.7 million in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to an increase in sales and investments in the business.
Net loss in the third quarter was ($0.9) million compared to a net loss of ($4.7) million in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $6.3 million compared to $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
On October 1, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $16.7 million, revolver debt of $5.0 million and no outstanding trade letters of credit ("LCs"), compared to no revolver debt, no outstanding trade LCs and a $18.1 million cash balance at prior fiscal year-end January 1, 2022.
Conference Call
CarParts.com CEO David Meniane and CFO Ryan Lockwood will host a conference call today to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: www.carparts.com/investor/news-events
To listen to the live call, please click the link above to access the webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.
About CarParts.com, Inc.
With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at competitive prices.
CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Regulation G, and other provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, define and prescribe the conditions for use of certain non-GAAP financial information. We provide "Adjusted EBITDA," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net (loss) income before (a) interest expense, net; (b) income tax provision; (c) depreciation and amortization expense; (d) amortization of intangible assets; and (e) share-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income is provided below.
The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides important supplemental information to management and investors. This non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and results of operations.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as one measure of the Company's operating performance because it assists in comparing the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of stock compensation expense as well as other items that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating performance. Internally, this non-GAAP measure is also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; for allocating resources to enhance financial performance; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the ongoing operations of companies in our industry.
This non-GAAP financial measure is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are all unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements which are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business and its industry, as well as certain assumptions made by the Company. These statements are forward looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "believes," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "would," "will likely continue" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial condition, our potential growth, our ability to innovate, our ability to gain market share, and our ability to expand and improve our product offerings. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive pressures, our dependence on search engines to attract customers, demand for the Company's products, the online market and channel mix for aftermarket auto parts, the economy in general, increases in commodity and component pricing that would increase the Company's product costs, the operating restrictions in its credit agreement, the weather and any other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10–Q, which are available at www.carparts.com/investor and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations:
Ryan Lockwood, CFA
IR@carparts.com
Summarized information for the periods presented is as follows (in millions):
Thirteen
Thirteen
Thirty-Nine
Thirty-Nine
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
Net sales
$
164.81
$
141.85
$
507.08
$
444.18
Gross profit
$
56.15
$
47.33
$
179.25
$
149.86
34.1
%
33.4
%
35.3
%
33.7
%
Operating expense
$
56.73
$
51.67
$
173.14
$
154.35
34.4
%
36.4
%
34.1
%
34.7
%
Net (loss) income
$
(0.95)
$
(4.66)
$
5.27
$
(5.31)
(0.6)
%
(3.3)
%
1.0
%
(1.2)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6.25
$
2.30
$
24.00
$
14.20
3.8
%
1.6
%
4.7
%
3.2
%
The table below reconciles net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):
Thirteen
Thirteen
Thirty-Nine
Thirty-Nine
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
Net (loss) income
$
(948)
$
(4,659)
$
5,273
$
(5,309)
Depreciation & amortization
3,406
2,573
9,671
7,123
Amortization of intangible assets
26
28
81
83
Interest expense, net
433
309
1,066
821
Taxes
49
39
118
207
EBITDA
$
2,966
$
(1,710)
$
16,209
$
2,925
Stock compensation expense
$
3,288
$
4,005
7,786
11,277
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,254
$
2,295
$
23,995
$
14,202
CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
October 1,
October 2,
October 1,
October 2,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
164,807
$
141,846
$
507,080
$
444,184
Cost of sales (1)
108,659
94,513
327,835
294,328
Gross profit
56,148
47,333
179,245
149,856
Operating expense
56,729
51,668
173,144
154,353
(Loss) income from operations
(581)
(4,335)
6,101
(4,497)
Other income (expense):
Other, net
117
24
363
221
Interest expense
(435)
(309)
(1,073)
(826)
Total other expense, net
(318)
(285)
(710)
(605)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(899)
(4,620)
5,391
(5,102)
Income tax provision
49
39
118
207
Net (loss) income
(948)
(4,659)
5,273
(5,309)
Other comprehensive (loss) gain:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
—
60
124
90
Unrealized (loss) gain on deferred compensation trust assets
(36)
(5)
(170)
68
Total other comprehensive (loss) gain
(36)
55
(46)
158
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(984)
$
(4,604)
$
5,227
$
(5,151)
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic net (loss) income per share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.09)
$
0.10
$
(0.10)
Diluted net (loss) income per share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.09)
$
0.09
$
(0.10)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Shares used in computation of basic net (loss) income per share
54,481
52,264
54,009
50,903
Shares used in computation of diluted net (loss) income per share
54,481
52,264
57,283
50,903
(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in operating expense.
CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Par Value Data)
October 1,
January 1,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,654
$
18,144
Accounts receivable, net
9,501
5,015
Inventory, net
154,751
138,851
Other current assets
6,703
6,592
Total current assets
187,609
168,602
Property and equipment, net
25,021
20,736
Right-of-use - assets - operating leases, net
25,042
28,680
Right-of-use - assets - finance leases, net
19,705
15,130
Other non-current assets
2,612
2,188
Total assets
$
259,989
$
235,336
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
68,208
$
67,372
Accrued expenses
19,997
17,517
Customer deposits
250
826
Right-of-use - obligation - operating, current
4,429
4,201
Right-of-use - obligation - finance, current
4,614
2,953
Other current liabilities
4,186
3,925
Total current liabilities
101,684
96,794
Revolving loan payable
5,000
—
Right-of-use - obligation - operating, non-current
22,402
26,367
Right-of-use - obligation - finance, non-current
15,997
12,868
Other non-current liabilities
3,323
3,739
Total liabilities
148,406
139,768
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 54,558 and 52,960 shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022 (of which 2,565 are treasury stock)
57
56
Treasury stock
(7,625)
(7,625)
Additional paid-in capital
293,450
282,663
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
228
274
Accumulated deficit
(174,527)
(179,800)
Total stockholders' equity
111,583
95,568
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
259,989
$
235,336
CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
October 1,
October 2,
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
5,273
$
(5,309)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
9,671
7,123
Amortization of intangible assets
81
83
Share-based compensation expense
7,786
11,277
Stock awards issued for non-employee director service
17
17
Stock awards related to officers and directors stock purchase plan from payroll deferral
27
—
(Gain) loss from disposition of assets
(41)
15
Amortization of deferred financing costs
37
13
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(4,624)
(1,737)
Inventory
(15,900)
(42,453)
Other current assets
(124)
1,580
Other non-current assets
(745)
556
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
4,524
19,477
Other current liabilities
(315)
266
Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - current
279
960
Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - long-term
(108)
(331)
Other non-current liabilities
(136)
114
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
5,702
(8,349)
Investing activities
Additions to property and equipment
(10,546)
(8,434)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
44
27
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,502)
(8,407)
Financing activities
Borrowings from revolving loan payable
10,351
105
Payments made on revolving loan payable
(5,351)
(105)
Payments on finance leases
(3,099)
(1,566)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock for ESPP
794
—
Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation
—
(3)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,113
3,230
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,808
1,661
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(498)
(27)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,490)
(15,122)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
18,144
35,802
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
16,654
$
20,680
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Right-of-use operating asset acquired
$
—
$
4,075
Right-of-use finance asset acquired
$
7,889
$
4,257
Accrued asset purchases
$
859
$
1,727
Share-based compensation expense capitalized in property and equipment
$
1,051
$
1,610
Stock issued for services
$
81
$
622
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
$
175
$
77
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
1,011
$
811
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carpartscom-reports-record-third-quarter-2022-results-301673400.html
SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu US Auto Parts Network IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.20
|Ausblick: US Auto Parts Network gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: US Auto Parts Network stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.03.20
|Ausblick: US Auto Parts Network zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.19
|Ausblick: US Auto Parts Network veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.19
|Ausblick: US Auto Parts Network zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.03.19
|Ausblick: US Auto Parts Network präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.18
|Ausblick: US Auto Parts Network präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)