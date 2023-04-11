|
11.04.2023 22:01:00
CarParts.com Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, May 2, 2023
TORRANCE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
CarParts.com, Inc. CEO David Meniane, CFO Ryan Lockwood and COO Michael Huffaker will host the conference call live via an audio webcast, followed by a question and answer period. To access the conference call as a participant, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details.
The live webcast of the event can be accessed at www.carparts.com/investor/news-events.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.
About CarParts.com, Inc.
CarParts.com is the go-to eCommerce platform for auto care and maintenance. We offer drivers quality parts at competitive prices and allow customers to schedule an appointment with a trusted mechanic directly from our website. We use world-class design principles and the latest technologies to deliver a fast, easy-to-use, and mobile-intuitive website. And with our company-owned national distribution network, we bring the best brands and manufacturers directly to consumers, cutting out the costs associated with brick-and-mortar retailers. Our team members around the globe are dedicated to Empowering Drivers Along Their Journey.
CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.
Investor Relations:
Ryan Lockwood
IR@carparts.com
Media Relations:
Tina Mirfarsi
tina@carparts.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carpartscom-sets-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-tuesday-may-2-2023-301793696.html
SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.
