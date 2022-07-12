|
12.07.2022 22:01:00
CarParts.com Sets Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 2, 2022
TORRANCE, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
CarParts.com, Inc. CEO David Meniane and CFO Ryan Lockwood will host the conference call live via an audio webcast, followed by a question and answer period. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details.
The live webcast of the event can be accessed at www.carparts.com/investor/news-events.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.carparts.com/investor.
About CarParts.com, Inc.
With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.
CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.
Investor Relations:
Ryan Lockwood
IR@carparts.com
Media Relations:
Sasha Trosman
strosman@carparts.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carpartscom-sets-second-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-tuesday-august-2-2022-301584170.html
SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.
