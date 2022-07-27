Carrefour H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - French food retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) on Wednesday reported net income for the first-half of 2022 of 255 million euros, compared to 271 million euros last year.

Adjusted net income dropped to 325 million euros or 0.43 euro per share, compared to 337 million euros or 0.42 euro per share last year.

Total revenues for the first half of 2022 rose 10.4% to 39.84 billion euros from 35.10 billion euros last year.

CEO Alexandre Bompard said, "In a context of accelerating inflation, Carrefour performed strongly and continued to post growing results, confirming the solidity of its model and the relevance of its commercial strategy to its customers, with continued market share gains in all of its key geographies."