23.07.2026 19:19:57

Carrefour Posts Profit In H1, Confirms 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Carrefour (0NPH.L, CRRFY.PK, CRERF.PK, CA.PA) on Thursday reported a profit for the first half of 2026, driven by improved profitability in its three core markets of France, Spain and Brazil. It reaffirmed its financial targets for 2026.

On an IFRS basis, net income attributable to the group was 30 million euros, compared with a loss of 401 million euros last year. Adjusted net income attributable to the group rose 26.8% to 345 million euros or 0.49 euro per share from 272 million euros or 0.41 euro per share last year.

Sales including VAT increased 2.1% on a like-for-like basis to 43.79 billion euros. Net sales rose 2.0% to 39.43 billion euros from 38.65 billion euros.

Recurring operating income in France climbed 13.8% to 300 million euros, while Spain rose 7.3% to 177 million euros and Brazil increased 5.8% to 359 million euros.

For the second quarter, sales including VAT grew 1.9% on a like-for-like basis, supported by 2.1% growth in food sales.

Carrefour confirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, continuing to expect growth in recurring operating income, an operating margin improvement of more than 25 basis points, higher net free cash flow than the 1.57 billion euros reported in 2025, and high single-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share.

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