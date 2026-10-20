20.10.2026 19:03:42

Carrefour Posts Sales Growth In Q3, Adjusts FY26 Financial Targets; Stock Falls

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Carrefour SA (CRRFY.PK) announced its financial results for the third quarter, reporting a like-for-like sales growth of 2.3 percent, driven by food sales and the positive contribution from its core markets.

Region-wise, sales climbed by 1.2 percent LFL in France, 2.1 percent LFL in Spain, and 1.4 percent LFL in Brazil. In other countries segment, the Group recorded sales LFL growth of 8.4 percent.

The company noted that the current events in France are affecting many of its stores in the urban areas, which is expected to result in difficult store operating conditions, lower customer footfall, reduced opening hours due to curfews, increased operating and logistics costs, and a significant impact on consumer confidence.

In light of these events, the Group is adjusting its fiscal-year 2026 financial outlook. It now expects stable to slight growth in adjusted earnings per share and growth in Recurring Operating Income, with 0 to 15bps growth in operating margin.

Carrefour's stock was trading at $3.4, down 8.11 percent on the OTC Markets.

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