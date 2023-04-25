|
Carrefour Q1 Sales Up 13%
(RTTNews) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L), on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales of 22.07 billion euros, up 13% from 19.54 billion euros last year. On a like for like basis, sales were up 12.3%.
The company said it has initiated a 800 million euros annual share buyback program, with 200 million euros completed to date.
In France, sales increased by 7.1% like for like basis, with a good performance in hypermarkets, driven by food sales, and solid market share momentum, particulary in volumes.
In Spain, Carrefour's growth accelerated 9.3% like for like basis in all formats, both in food and non-food. In Brazil, sales increased 5.7% in LFL and +37.1% on a reported basis.
