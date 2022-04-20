|
Carrefour Q1 Sales Up 9%
(RTTNews) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L), on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales of 20.24 billion euros, up 9% from 18.56 billion euros last year. On a like for like basis, sales were up 3.4%.
Commenting on the results, CEO Alexandre Bompard said, "Carrefour continued its good commercial performance in the first quarter, posting particularly marked growth in Latin America. The Group continues to gain market share in all its main countries. In an inflationary environment accentuated by the conflict in Ukraine, Carrefour relies on the professionalism and experience of its teams to secure availability of products and protect the purchasing power of its customers. Driven by its solid growth momentum and strengthened by its cost savings plan, the Group is continuing to consolidate its economic model and reaffirms its confidence in achieving its strategic objectives."
The company said it recorded continued market share gains in main countries, notably in France, Spain and Brazil.
