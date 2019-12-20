Carrier® AquaEdge® 19DV Chiller Wins Fifth Major Award in Past Year

Innovative HVAC solution recognized globally, most recently at Climate Control Awards in Dubai

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier today announced that it received its fifth major award for the Carrier® AquaEdge® 19DV water-cooled centrifugal chiller, in just over a year. Most recently, Carrier received accolades for the 19DV in Dubai as the 2019 Innovative Manufacturer/Supplier of the Year in the Chillers category at the Climate Control Awards hosted by CPI Industry. Typically located in the building mechanical room and out of sight for the average building occupant, the 19DV utilizes chilled water to provide efficient cooling and heating for commercial buildings like office buildings or hospitals. Aside from operating efficiently, it uses an ultra-low global warming potential refrigerant that has the best possible safety rating and reduces the impact on the ozone. Carrier, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), is a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

"Carrier is focused on inventing solutions to the world's most pressing challenges, and the AquaEdge 19DV has received recognition around the globe as an innovative product that meets customer demands for smarter and more efficient systems," said Chris Nelson, President, HVAC-Commercial, Carrier. "The 19DV chiller is a testament to Carrier's commitment to leading the next phase of sustainable innovation to achieve higher efficiencies and lower emissions."

The innovative AquaEdge 19DV first launched in Asia in 2016 and was subsequently introduced to other regions, earning a reputation for reliability and efficiency. With its most recent award, the chiller added to its long list of accolades including:

2019 Innovative Manufacturer/Supplier of the Year in the Chillers category at the Climate Control Awards hosted by CPI Industry ( United Arab Emirates ),

( ), 2019 Green Product of the Year in the Energy Management category at the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Green Building Awards ( United Arab Emirates ),

( ), 2019 Air Conditioning Product of the Year in the System/Standalone category at the RAC Cooling Industry Awards ( United Kingdom ),

( ), Consulting-Specifying Engineer 2019 Product of the Year Awards in the Boilers & Chillers category ( United States ),

2019 Product of the Year Awards in the Boilers & Chillers category ( ), 2018 SEC-Senoko Green Innovation Award at the Singapore Environmental Achievement Awards ( Singapore ).

About Carrier

Carrier is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier's businesses enable modern life, delivering efficiency, safety, security, comfort, productivity and sustainability across a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier .

