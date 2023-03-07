|
07.03.2023 16:23:00
Carrier Energy Partners II Sells Eagle Ford Assets
HOUSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Energy Partners II, LLC ("Carrier", or the "Company") has closed on the sale of its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Carrier sold its non-operated working interest in Karnes County to an undisclosed buyer across two transactions for total cash consideration of $145 million, subject to customary terms and conditions, including closing adjustments.
These transactions in the Eagle Ford represent a full divestiture of the Company's existing assets after previous sales in the Permian Basin in 2017 and 2019. Carrier was founded in 2013 by Mark Clemans and Christina Chen with equity funding from Riverstone Holdings, an asset management firm that invests in the private markets primarily within energy, power and infrastructure.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-energy-partners-ii-sells-eagle-ford-assets-301763788.html
SOURCE Carrier Energy Partners II, LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung wegen Powell-Aussagen: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Verlusten - Tokio schließt in Grün
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Mittwoch in einer engen Handelsspanne um die Nulllinie, ab Mittag überwiegt aber eine freundliche Tendenz. Die asiatischen Börsen befanden sich nach Powell-Zinssignal mehrheitlich im Verkaufsmodus - die Tokioter Börse schloss aber im Plus.