|
29.09.2022 22:05:00
Carrier Global Corporation Appoints Susan N. Story to its Board of Directors
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, today announced that Susan N. Story, former President and Chief Executive Officer of American Water Works Company, Inc., has been elected to Carrier's Board of Directors, effective Jan. 15, 2023. She will serve on the Board's Audit and Compensation Committees.
"Susan is a highly accomplished and successful business leader with significant expertise in finance, operations, cybersecurity, sustainability and strategy," said David Gitlin, Carrier Chairman & CEO. "Her extensive senior leadership experience and deep knowledge of the energy industry and sustainability matters make her an outstanding addition as we continue to drive our ESG initiatives and sustainability growth strategy. We could not be more pleased to welcome Susan to Carrier's Board."
Ms. Story served as the President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of American Water from 2014 until 2020, having previously served as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and in senior executive roles at Southern Company and Gulf Power Company. She currently serves as the Lead Independent Director of Raymond James Financial, Inc., serving on the Corporate Governance and ESG Committee and Capital Planning Committee, as well as a Director on the Boards of Dominion Energy, Inc., where she serves on the Nominating and Governance Committee and the Finance and Risk Oversight Committee, and Newmont Corporation, where she serves on the Audit Committee.
About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, more sustainable and comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.
CARR-IR
Contact:
Ashley Barrie
561-365-1260
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-global-corporation-appoints-susan-n-story-to-its-board-of-directors-301637120.html
SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Carrier Global verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Carrier Global stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.07.22
|Carrier Global stock price target cut to $35 from $48 at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Carrier Global zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.