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WKN DE: A2P1UY / ISIN: US14448C1045

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29.10.2026 12:35:10

Carrier Global Q3 Adjusted Profit, Sales Rise; Ups Sales View

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), a provider of intelligent climate and energy solutions, Thursday reported a third-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier, mainly due to goodwill impairment charges. However, adjusted earnings and sales increased, and the company raised its full-year sales outlook.

Carrier Global posted a net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of $2.593 billion, or $3.16 per share, compared with net income of $407 million, or $0.47 per share, a year earlier. The results included non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $3.1 billion related to its Climate Solutions Europe reporting unit.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings rose to $0.87 per share from $0.67 per share.

Operating loss was $2.273 billion compared with operating profit of $539 million.

Net sales grew to $6.263 billion from $5.579 billion last year.

For full-year 2026, Carrier now expects sales of $23.8 billion to $24.0 billion, up from its previous outlook of about $23 billion. The company reaffirmed its adjusted operating profit outlook of around $3.5 billion and expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.85 to $2.90, compared with its previous guidance of about $2.90.

"We delivered strong third quarter performance, with orders, sales and adjusted EPS all up between 15% and 35%, with very strong free cash flow," said Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "Organic orders were up ~35%, with data center orders up ~300%, resulting in over $8.5 billion of backlog, up 60% versus last year, reflecting continued strong demand for our differentiated solutions. We expect to deliver double-digit organic sales and adjusted EPS growth in 2026, while record backlog levels give us confidence to sustain this momentum into 2027 and beyond."

On the NYSE, Carrier Global shares closed down 2.70% at $56.27 on Wednesday.

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