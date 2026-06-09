Owens Corning Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCN9 / ISIN: US6907421019
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09.06.2026 22:06:32
Carrier Global vs. Owens Corning: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Building a resilient portfolio often means looking at the backbone of modern infrastructure. Investors frequently compare Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE:CARR) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) when seeking exposure to global construction and climate markets.Carrier Global focuses on sophisticated HVAC and refrigeration technologies for commercial and residential use. Owens Corning specializes in building materials, including roofing, insulation, and doors. While both benefit from green building trends, they offer different profiles in terms of profitability and market cyclicality, making the choice a matter of valuation and risk tolerance.Carrier Global provides climate and energy solutions, including HVAC, refrigeration, and building automation. The company serves customers in over 160 countries while focusing on the global transition to high-efficiency systems. This strategy aligns with the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings among industrial stocks. With approximately 47,000 employees, the firm remains a massive force in the intelligent climate solutions market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Owens Corning IncShs
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Owens Corning vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Owens Corning präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Owens Corning präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Owens Corning stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)