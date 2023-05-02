|
02.05.2023 14:45:00
Carrier to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin will speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.
About Carrier
Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.
CARR-IR
Contact:
Media Inquiries
Ashley Barrie
561-365-1260
Investor Relations
Sam Pearlstein
561-365-2251
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-industrials-and-materials-conference-301812212.html
SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. An der Wall Street halten sich die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.