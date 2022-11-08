|
08.11.2022 22:15:00
Carrier to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET.
The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.
About Carrier
As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.
CARR-IR
Contact:
Media Inquiries
Ashley Barrie
561-365-1260
Ashley.Barrie@Carrier.com
Investor Relations
Sam Pearlstein
561-365-2251
Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-to-present-at-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301672042.html
SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Carrier Global stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Carrier Global verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Carrier Global stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Carrier Global Corporation Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen geben am Mittwoch nach. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.