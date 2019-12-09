Carrier Wins Strategic HVAC Contract for Tim Hortons Chain of Coffee Houses in China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, today announced that Carrier China signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tim Hortons, known as Tims Coffee House in China, Canada's largest chain coffee brand. Through this agreement, Carrier will provide integrated HVAC solutions and services for Tims' existing and future coffee houses, as it plans to open more than 1,500 new stores in China in the next 10 years. The agreement includes innovative Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology – which varies the flow of refrigerant based on demand to provide superior comfort and energy savings – and a custom services package to ensure optimal HVAC operation for Tims coffee houses in China. Carrier is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"No one knows how to provide maximum value to our customers from our products better than we do," said Titus Yu, managing director, Carrier Commercial HVAC Equipment, North Asia. "Understanding that downtime is not an option for Tims coffee houses, we've tailored a customized equipment and services package, supported by experienced field operations to optimize energy efficiency, improve equipment performance, prevent potential issues and ensure 24/7 support."

With rapid expansion planned throughout China, Tim Hortons requires optimal performance across all existing restaurants and on-time opening of its new locations. Carrier China tailored an efficient and consistent service process for Tim Hortons to accommodate its HVAC needs, supported by a professional team to provide comprehensive, accurate analysis and customized solutions for each coffee house that Carrier serves.

"We are confident in Carrier China's products and services, and looking forward to a meaningful business relationship," said Yongchen Lu, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Hortons China.

"The addition of a customized service package will ensure efficient and consistent system performance throughout the Tims coffee houses Carrier supports in China," said Ajay Agrawal, Vice President, Strategy & Services, Carrier. "We are very proud of our work with Tims and this win is an excellent example of Carrier's ability to provide a one-stop solution for design, equipment delivery and services for our customer base."

