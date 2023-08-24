Carries out directed issue of B shares as part payment for the acquisition of The Boda Group

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, August 24, 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – The Board of Directors of BTS Group AB (publ), a world-leading company in strategy execution, has today, based on an authorization from the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2023, resolved to carry out a directed share issue of 22,472 Class B shares.

The newly issued shares will be used as part payment for the previously announced acquisition of The Boda Group and will be allocated to the seller of the business. For more information about the acquisition, please refer to the press release from May 2, 2023.

The issue relates to the final settlement of SEK 6,314,632 of the initial purchase price in accordance with the acquisition agreement, which was also communicated when the acquisition was announced. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to be able to regulate the purchase price in a efficient and cost-effective manner.

The issue price has, in accordance with the acquisition agreement, been determined by a calculated volume-weighted average price per trading day for the company's B-share on Nasdaq Stockholm, during a period of 30 trading days prior to the acquisition and corresponds to SEK 281 per share.

The total number of shares before the issue was 19,374,347. After the issue, there are a total of 19,396,819 shares. At the same time, BTS' share capital increases from SEK 6,458,116 to SEK 6,465,606.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,200 professionals in 37 offices located on six continents. For over 35 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

