:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
02.03.2026 00:35:00
Carroll County, New Hampshire, Might Be the Northeast's Most Peaceful Retirement Escape
The bucolic small town is something of a movie trope, but it is hard to ignore the positive feeling it evokes. It's a trope for a reason. If you are thinking about retirement and thinking that a small town could be just what you want, then you need to get to know Carroll County, New Hampshire. Here's why.Carroll County, New Hampshire, is home to towns like Wolfeboro and Conway. It is also home to a fairly large retiree population due to the many benefits on offer. At the state level, New Hampshire doesn't have a state income tax. And there's no sales tax, either. The county, meanwhile, is home to towns filled with local charm, which is why it ranks highly in The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire report.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
