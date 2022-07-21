Carrum Health Expands Collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to Increase Access to High Quality, Cost-Effective Surgeries to Employers in Florida

Self-Insured Companies and their Employees in South Florida Will Have Access to Cleveland Clinic's Joint, Spine and Bariatric Care

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered value-based care platform, today announced a partnership with Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital in South Florida to expand the availability of complex joint, spine and bariatric care to Carrum Health members in Florida.

Building on a successful collaboration to offer Carrum Health members access to high-quality complex cardiac care through Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute in Ohio, this expansion into Florida, with the addition of three new service lines, will extend the cost-savings benefits to even more members. For the past four years, Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital has been ranked the #1 hospital in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area and a top health system in Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report .

"Carrum Health is committed to guiding patients to the highest quality, most appropriate care and avoid unnecessary surgeries. We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration in Florida to offer more regional options for world-renowned care," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder of Carrum Health. "Our members have been pleased with the cardiac care through our existing relationship with Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and we're excited to expand our footprint into Florida and offer additional services to make an even bigger impact for our members and add value to employers at a time when cost reduction is so critical."

Carrum Health introduced a new model of care that moves away from the high-cost fee-for-service model, and brings value-based care to surgeries with a technology-first approach to simplify how care is paid for and delivered. The Carrum Health benefit includes the industry's first and only Centers of Excellence (COE) platform and a smartphone app that provides complete member support. Members typically never pay any medical costs in the Carrum Health model – no co-pays, no deductibles, no surprise bills. For the employer, this innovative model leads to a reduction in unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and a savings of up to 45% per episode of care, according to a study by the RAND Corporation published in Health Affairs.

At a time when employers are even more hyper aware of reigning in increasing healthcare costs, surgical spending represents a significant area of potential savings. According to a recent survey by Employer Health Innovation Roundtable (EHIR), self-insured employers are increasingly turning to Centers of Excellence (COE) programs to drive down healthcare expenditures and improve quality.

"At Cleveland Clinic, we pride ourselves on providing the best and most appropriate care and delivering an excellent patient experience," said Robert Lorenz, MD, MBA, FACS, Executive Medical Director, Market and Network Services at Cleveland Clinic. "This expanded relationship will allow us to provide access to high-quality joint, spine and bariatric care to Carrum Health's members in a cost-efficient way."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health offers the first value-based complete surgical care platform that combines the benefits of a bundled payments Centers of Excellence (COE) with surgical guidance and coordination to deliver the highest quality, most appropriate care. By connecting self-insured employers with the top 10% of doctors and facilities across the nation, Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, all validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology gives members access to a mobile app and Care Specialist that guides them through the surgery process, and a seamless platform integration to make COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Backed by Tiger Global, Carrum was named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and named one of the best places to work in 2022 by Built In. The company, founded in 2014, is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

About Cleveland Clinic Weston

Cleveland Clinic Weston, part of Cleveland Clinic's Florida region, is a nonprofit, multi-specialty, academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. With locations in Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Parkland, West Palm Beach, Wellington, and Palm Beach Gardens, Cleveland Clinic Weston has more than 250 physicians with expertise in 55 specialties. The medical campus is fully integrated and includes diagnostic centers, outpatient surgery and a 24-hour emergency department located in the state-of-the-art hospital. Cleveland Clinic's Florida region now includes Cleveland Clinic Indian River and Cleveland Clinic Martin Health and has hospitals and outpatient centers in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The Florida region is an integral part of Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, where providing outstanding patient care is based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Physicians at Cleveland Clinic are experts in the treatment of complex conditions that are difficult to diagnose. For more information about Cleveland Clinic Florida, visit www.clevelandclinicflorida.org . Follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE Carrum Health