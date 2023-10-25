Cars.com to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) (d/b/a "Cars Commerce" or "the "Company"), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Alex Vetter and Chief Financial Officer, Sonia Jain.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online at investor.cars.com/overview . A webcast replay will be available shortly afterwards by visiting Events on the Investor Relations website.

