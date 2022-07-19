Cartamundi and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Launch Premium New Series of DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards by Hro Exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con

Premium Cards to Feature Iconic Events from DC's History

TURNHOUT, Belgium, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartamundi Group, the worldwide leader in playing cards, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products are excited to launch a new collection of DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards by Hro exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. This latest series features fan-favorite events that have defined the DC Multiverse throughout its history, inviting fans to explore the characters, settings, and storylines that have entertained generations and been the talk of convention room floors year after year.

"Cartamundi is excited to further build the Hro brand alongside Warner Bros. Consumer Products with this extension of our breakthrough series of DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards by Hro," said Tricia Bouras, Cartamundi EVP North America Retail and Industry. "Being able to engage with our community by celebrating historic DC events at a historic event like San Diego Comic-Con through this new line of cards and with the most dedicated fans attending from all around the world will be a very rewarding experience."

As the line of DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro continues to evolve, this exclusive series, called the "Events Collection," will feature premium packaging and bring forward artwork from some of the most memorable storylines in DC's history. With the opportunity to purchase flowpacks on-site at Comic-Con, fans will have an increased likelihood of obtaining a Mythic Card, nearly ten times more likely to be found in this newest series compared to the Chapter 1 "Unlock the Multiverse" hybrid collection.

Also, exclusively available in this series is the chance to obtain cards that create full panoramic triptychs, each one made up of three distinct cards that reveal singular images of historic, fan-favorite comic covers from the DC Multiverse. The complete Events Collection, comprised of 18 cards, is the most exclusive Hro Hybrid Trading Card collection produced with less than 35,000 packs available, which is about 5% of the amount of Chapter 1 cards produced.

Consumers can purchase the new Events Collection of DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro exclusively at Comic-Con in San DiegoJuly 21-24 at the Hro booth #4014. Flowpacks cost $25, and each pack will contain five cards (there will be a 10-pack purchase limit per customer). And for fans not able to attend San Diego Comic-Con in person, the Hro ® app will continue to act as a platform that blends the physical and digital worlds, giving users the chance to collect, trade, and buy this new premium series of cards on the secondary market alongside the Chapter 1 hybrid collection and the digital-only drops that have taken place throughout 2022.

For more information on Hro and to download the app, please visit hro.gg .

About Cartamundi

Cartamundi is the worldwide leader in "play" solutions. Our team of over 3,000 employees is united in delivering our common purpose of "sharing the magic of playing together." The opportunity to "play" gives us all the ability to connect, de-stress and learn something new. We are promoting "play" through our extensive global portfolio of (playing) card brands, while continuing to invest in manufacturing and innovation to bring new ideas to life. These contributions ensure we are the trusted partner of leading toy companies around the world.

Our global brand portfolio includes a suite of heritage brands which go back as far as 1848, including global brands like Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, Shuffle® and many locally loved brands. These brands combine craftsmanship with innovation as the basis for their continued relevance and positive contribution to the local communities that love and use these brands. We are a family-owned company with headquarters in Belgium and have a global sales office network and 13 manufacturing facilities.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC:

DC, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC Universe Infinite digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

