Cartesian Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AML0 / ISIN: US8162121045
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09.06.2026 17:04:48
Cartesian Therapeutics Shares Jump 24% On Strategic CAR-T Licensing Agreement
(RTTNews) - Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) shares surged 23.56 percent, gaining $1.39 to $7.25 on Tuesday after the late clinical-stage biotechnology company announced a strategic licensing agreement with WestGene Biopharma to advance the development of novel in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases.
The stock is currently trading at $7.25, compared with its previous close of $5.86 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $7.01 and traded between $7.00 and $9.33. Trading volume reached 2.57 million shares, significantly above its average volume of 172,425 shares.
The partnership is designed to combine Cartesian's expertise in autoimmune cell therapies with WestGene's targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, potentially accelerating the development of next-generation treatments. The companies plan to evaluate proof-of-concept in patients with myasthenia gravis, with the potential to expand into multiple autoimmune disease indications if clinical results are positive.
Cartesian Therapeutics shares have traded between $5.60 and $15.57 over the past 52 weeks.
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