04.04.2023 00:36:00

Cartiga Earns Top Legal Funding Provider Honors, Reinforces Commitment to Law Firms and Clients

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartiga has recently been rated the #1 legal funding provider in both the consumer litigation funding and law firm funding categories by the New York Law Journal and the National Law Journal. It was also voted best litigation funding provider by the Daily Business Review.

Cartiga's Chief Executive Officer Charlie Platt said, "These rankings are well-deserved. We have over 20 years of experience and are well-positioned to serve our customers' funding needs with competitive pricing, fast funding, and reliable service. Our goal is to be a strategic partner with law firms and help them manage the costs of funding so that law firms and their clients maximize case recoveries."

Mr. Platt added, "In a time of economic uncertainty, Cartiga's financial strength and stability, together with innovative tools to manage litigation costs and improve outcomes, provide a unique platform to serve our customers. We look forward to serving law firms and their clients who want the winning edge."

Business Update

Cartiga recently completed its second-rated 144A ABS offering of consumer pre-settlement advances for approximately $112 million. In addition to this successful financing transaction, Cartiga has also added new partners in its $200 million warehouse facility of committed, multi-year bank lines of credit to support its consumer and commercial funding franchises. 

About Cartiga 

Cartiga is a leading provider of legal pre-settlement funding to consumers and working capital funding to law firms. It combines the former LawCash, Ardec, and Momentum funding businesses with 20+ years of experience and data analytics tools so that consumers who use funding are delighted and maximize their case recoveries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cartiga-earns-top-legal-funding-provider-honors-reinforces-commitment-to-law-firms-and-clients-301788941.html

SOURCE Cartiga

