Cartus Launches High-Tech Experience with APAC Destination Services Digital Environment

Intuitive, centralized platform offers real-time insights and host location information at your fingertips

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) company and the leader in global talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, launches a 24/7 online experience for relocating employees' destination services program in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cartus' latest technology solution brings an elevated user experience to its clients and their relocating employees, helping them to settle into their new location with less hassle and more efficiency.

In partnership with RelocationOnline, Cartus' new destination services digital environment offers high-tech service through a mobile-friendly digital platform connecting the Cartus Destination Services team to the relocating employee seamlessly.

The platform offers a single, organized solution to access essential host location information that are customized based on users' requirements such as home finding, schooling needs, and local market practices. It also safeguards all communications and personal information in a secure and compliant environment.

Paired with expert guidance from a dedicated Cartus consultant, the digital environment enables seamless collaboration for each of the service milestones throughout the entire destination service program. The platform supports tracking and status updates, as well as real-time communications between the consultant, Cartus' screened local service suppliers, and the assignee.

Available to assignees relocating in and around Singapore and China, including Hong Kong, the destination services digital environment will complement Cartus' industry-leading services through more robust experiences and better outcomes for clients and their employees.

With the launch of the Cartus Destination Services digital environment, we are able to deliver an assignee-first digital experience. Combined with the expert guidance from our knowledgeable team of local experts, I believe we can achieve the best of both worlds in delivering a destination services program that is personal and convenient for the relocating employee.

DAVID PASCOE, EXECUTIVE SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, EMEA AND APAC, CARTUS

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus Corporation, a leader in global talent mobility and a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), delivers the full spectrum of corporate relocation services to organizations of all sizes across the world. These include more than a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients with small-to-mid-size programs serviced through their dedicated Cartus InsigniaSM segment.

Learn more at www.cartus.com or www.anywhere.re.

MEDIA CONTACT

Trevor Macomber

Director, Global Marketing & Communications | Cartus

203.205.1201

trevor.macomber@cartus.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cartus-launches-high-tech-experience-with-apac-destination-services-digital-environment-301623874.html

SOURCE Cartus