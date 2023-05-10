|
10.05.2023 14:28:00
Carvana: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Vehicle e-commerce platform Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has been a lemon for shareholders since the stock peaked at $370 per share in 2021, only to plunge to the low single digits over the past two years.Financial problems have plagued the business, but shares spiked 30% recently after first-quarter earnings showed progress in the company's cost-cutting efforts. The stock is still down more than 97% from its highs, so is this an opportunity to sell on a bump or the beginning of a comeback?After looking at the numbers, here is my view on whether investors should buy, sell, or hold Carvana stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carvana Co Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.23
|Carvana: Buy, Sell, or Hold? (MotleyFool)
|
09.05.23
|Why Carvana Stock Was Gaining Again Today (MotleyFool)
|
08.05.23
|Why Carvana Stock Skyrocketed Again Today (MotleyFool)
|
08.05.23
|What's Going On With Carvana Stock Today? (Benzinga)
|
08.05.23
|Carvana Stock Soars After Earnings! (MotleyFool)
|
06.05.23
|No, Carvana Isn't About to Turn a Profit (MotleyFool)
|
05.05.23
|Why Carvana Stock Lost 29% in April (MotleyFool)